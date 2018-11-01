Lachlan Murdoch puts an end to speculation that Megyn Kelly will return to Fox News

Lachlan Murdoch on Thursday put an end to speculation that Megyn Kelly would return to Fox News now that her show on NBC has been canceled.

"I'm a big fan of Megyn's. I like her a lot. We didn't want her to leave Fox when she did," the CEO of New Fox said at The New York Times' annual DealBook Conference. "Having said that, I'm very happy with our current lineup on Fox, and we won't be making any changes there."

NBC canceled Kelly's morning talk show last week after she made on-air comments about blackface. Kelly said during the show, "when I was a kid, that was OK as long as you were dressing up as like a character." She later apologized for the comments.

There was speculation after the change that Kelly would return to Fox News, where she anchored for more than a decade.

When interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin of the Times and CNBC asked Murdoch if Kelly had been "damaged" by the statement, Murdoch agreed, but said he hopes she returns to media in some capacity "because she's very talented."

—CNBC's Lauren Feiner contributed to this report.