Mark Carney speaks following Bank of England's decision to hold rates

[The stream is slated to start at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, is speaking at a press conference following the U.K. central bank's decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

The institution's latest monetary policy move came amid steep uncertainty surrounding Britain's impending withdrawal from the European Union. It was largely expected by analysts to hold rates.

Carney is likely to discus U.K. economic growth forecasts, its policy tightening path and Brexit at the press conference Thursday. The BOE has raised its base rate just once this year, in August, to 0.75 percent from 0.5 percent.