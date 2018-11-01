Start-up beats major players to launch world's first foldable smartphone

Royole, a six-year-old components manufacturer, said FlexPai would "subvert people's perception of traditional smart phones," functioning as a portable device and a high-definition large screen tablet, with the capability to support dual-screen use.

During the press conference, Bill Liu, founder and CEO of Royole, also announced that the firm would invest 200 million yuan into global firms that would develop apps and software for the device.

"The Royole FlexPai foldable smartphone provides mobile phone users with a revolutionary experience compared to traditional phones," Liu said.

"It perfectly solves the contradiction between the high-definition large-screen experience and portability, which introduces a whole new dimension to the human-machine interface. The phone's inherent design will forever change the consumer electronics industry, as well as the way people interact with and perceive their world."

Before FlexPai's launch, it had been widely expected that Samsung or Huawei would be the first to unveil a bendable smartphone.