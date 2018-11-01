Watch: CEOs from BlackRock, GM, and Snap speak at the DealBook conference in New York

[The stream is slated to start at 9 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

CEOs from some of the biggest companies in the U.S., including asset-management BlackRock and General Motors, are gathering at the annual DealBook conference in New York.

The conference comes after U.S. equities wrapped up a wild and volatile October, with the S&P 500 registering its biggest monthly loss since September 2011.

Worries about rising interest rates and global trade, as well as concern over a slowdown in corporate earnings growth, contributed to last month's volatility spike. Investors and companies also face an active November with midterm elections, a Federal Reserve meeting and an expected meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming G-20 summit.