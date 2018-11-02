Alec Baldwin arrested in New York City after punching person: Police

Hot-headed actor Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday after punching a person in New York City, police said.

A spokesman for police told WNBC-TV that the "30 Rock" star Baldwin was in custody after the incident in the West Village section of Manhattan.

Sources told the station the dispute Baldwin was involved in was over a parking spot.

Baldwin, who has appeared in such films as "Working Girl" "The Departed," and "Glengarry Glen Ross," more recently has made news for his frequent scathing impersonations of President Donald Trump on NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.