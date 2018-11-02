Cramer's lightning round: It's time to buy the stock of Microsoft

Microsoft Corp.: "They reported a great quarter, but then, remember, what happened is we got caught up in some sort of tech battle. It's come back down. It's time to buy."

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: "We have some biotech stocks that are down huge, like an Amgen, which my charitable trust owns. You can follow along by joining the ActionAlertsPlus.com club. I would much rather own Amgen down 20 straight points. That's your play."

Golar LNG Limited: "No, too risky, too crazy. We're not going to go there anymore. We've got a whole natural gas situation going, but it's not necessarily anything I want you to pull the trigger on."

ResMed Inc.: "[CEO] Mick Farrell is sensational. They have done such a good job."

Pitney Bowes Inc.: "It's an $8 stock that has not proven itself. And I've got to tell you, when they haven't proven themselves long term, I am not going to get behind it. I will say this: if they want to come back on and they want to tell us why that last quarter looked pretty good, they are always going to be welcome. But I've got to tell you, it's been a real bad stock."

Ross Stores: "I'm going to give you a three-fer: I like Ross, I like TJX and I also like Burlington, which was downgraded today by mistake."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Microsoft and Amgen.