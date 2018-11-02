Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

Health care and education saw the greatest net change in job growth over the month of October as a swell in hiring at hospitals and nursing and residential facilities ushered nonfarm payrolls higher. Construction and manufacturing sectors added to their big job gains for the year.

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for October jobs based on the data from the Labor Department contained in the jobs report released Friday. The U.S. economy added 250,000 jobs last month, more than the 190,000 estimated increase from economists polled by Refinitiv, according to the report.

All of the major industries tracked by CNBC posted positive net job growth for October.

Health care and education, which combines everything from outpatient care and social assistance to teachers and professors, posted a net change of 44,000 jobs.