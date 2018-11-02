Economy

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

Health care and education saw the greatest net change in job growth over the month of October as a swell in hiring at hospitals and nursing and residential facilities ushered nonfarm payrolls higher. Construction and manufacturing sectors added to their big job gains for the year.

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for October jobs based on the data from the Labor Department contained in the jobs report released Friday. The U.S. economy added 250,000 jobs last month, more than the 190,000 estimated increase from economists polled by Refinitiv, according to the report.

All of the major industries tracked by CNBC posted positive net job growth for October.

Health care and education, which combines everything from outpatient care and social assistance to teachers and professors, posted a net change of 44,000 jobs.

A nurse listens to a client's chest at the Spanish Catholic Center agency of the Diocese of Washington Catholic Charities.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
A nurse listens to a client's chest at the Spanish Catholic Center agency of the Diocese of Washington Catholic Charities.

Construction and manufacturing continued their dominant employment record, up 30,000 and 32,000 jobs, respectively. The government said that nearly half of the gain in construction employment occurred among residential specialty trade contractors; the sector has added 330,000 jobs over the last year.

The manufacturing industry, a priority for President Donald Trump, again saw marked hiring in durable goods. The definition of durable goods is items with a life expectancy of three years or more, such as automobiles, furniture and machinery.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 250,000 in October, following an average monthly gain of 211,000 over the prior 12 months," the Labor Department said in a release. "In October, job growth occurred in health care, in manufacturing, in construction, and in transportation and warehousing."

Retail trade employment, usually marked by larger swings in employment, added just 2,400 jobs for the month.

Leisure and hospitality saw a net gain of 42,000 jobs. That industry includes workers in the arts and entertainment space, as well as hotel employees and members of the food service industry.