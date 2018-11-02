Dow set for triple-digit gains at the open as investors focus on nonfarm payrolls

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open Friday morning, with investors looking ahead to nonfarm payrolls data and digesting potential progress in U.S.-China trade relations.

At 4:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up by 232 points, implying triple-digit gains for the open of 212 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also pointed to a higher open.

Stocks across the globe looked upbeat after President Donald Trump said Thursday there had been progress in trade talks with China. Trump said that trade "discussions are moving along nicely." As a result, stocks on Wall Street closed higher on Thursday, and this sentiment carried over into the Asian and European trading day.

On the data front, at 8:30 a.m. ET the U.S. monthly jobs report is due, followed by factory orders at 10:00 a.m. ET. Economists expect the headline jobless rate to hold at 3.7 percent, a near 50-year low. Total nonfarm payroll growth is projected at 190,000, after September's disappointing 134,000.

Investors will also be keeping their focus on a slew of corporate earnings. AbbVie, Alibaba, Chevron and Exxon Mobil are set to report before the bell, while Cinemark is expected to report after the bell.

Shares of Apple fell more than 7 percent overnight following its earnings release, after the company missed shipment estimates on iPhones, offered light guidance and announced major changes to its reporting structure. By 4:00 a.m. ET on Friday morning, Apple shares had erased some of those losses but were still down 5.5 percent in premarket trade.

—CNBC's Sara Salinas contributed to this report.