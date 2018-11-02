Drink a beer, throw an ax: Stumpy's offers a new alternative for a night out of the house

Forget bowling or throwing darts: For nights on the town, ax-throwing has now become an activity people are doing for fun.

At Stumpy's Hatchet House, a growing franchise of indoor hatchet-throwing venues, patrons pay to connect a sportsman's hatchet with a painted bull's eye. Stumpy's doesn't have a liquor license but does allow customers to bring their own bottle, providing ice and galvanized steel buckets for those who choose to do so.

While some argue that mixing axes and alcohol doesn't seem a safe combination, together they're central ingredients to the fledgling New Jersey-based business.

"Nowadays, people want something to do," Armando DiRienzo, Stumpy's co-owner, told CNBC's "On the Money" in a recent interview.

"Going to the movies, nobody wants to do that anymore, when you basically have a movie in the palm of your hand at all times," DiRienzo said, referencing mobile devices that stream content. Stumpy's "is a good place to disconnect" from a phone or tablet, DiRenzo said.

Co-founder Stuart Josberger, his wife, Kelly, and friends Mark and Trish Oliphant "hatched" the idea in 2012 at a backyard barbecue that took place after Hurricane Sandy hammered the area. "There was alcohol involved with the formation of the company, we will concede that," Josberger said, jokingly.

"There may have been some tequila and some beer involved in that process, I'm not sure though," he added with a wink.

While splitting wood from fallen trees, Josberger said, the group started "throwing axes at the log rounds, had a great time doing it, (and) kind of got addicted to it."