Top VC deals: SoftBank dumps $1.1 billion into smart glass; Coinbase is worth $8 billion

SoftBank's Vision Fund invested $1.1 billion in smart glass maker View, the start-up announced Friday. View makes dynamic window glass that can adjust the level of tint to keep cooling costs down and reduce glare. The company has installed smart windows at commercial airports, apartment buildings and corporate offices for Facebook and CenturyLink.

The company behind a pizza-making robot disclosed a $375 million investment, reported by the Wall Street Journal to be from SoftBank's Vision Fund. Zume Pizza employs a mix of robots and humans to create and deliver food. Robots squirt and spread the tomato sauce onto the uncooked pies and then transfer them into 800-degree ovens.