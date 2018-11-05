$22,000 per night will get you this Shanghai luxury hotel suite

Shanghai is one of the world's wealthiest cities and is considered as one of China's most international cities. It's massive population of 24 million — about the size of Australia's entire population. According to Forbes, the city is also home to 40 billionaires.
How far can the dollar stretch in Shanghai? CNBC recently explored the luxurious side of the city — from swanky hotels, to yachts and unique dining experiences.
International dignitaries and celebrities frequently stay at this Shanghai hotel, and one night at The Peninsula's Presidential Suite will set you back by a whopping $22,000 per night. While the suite only includes two bedrooms, the space features high ceilings, a large meeting room, a personal gym, a baby grand piano and views overlooking Shanghai's iconic waterfront, The Bund.
With such a hefty price tag, be assured that the stay also includes transportation in one of The Peninsula's multiple Rolls-Royce Phantoms.
If you want to go for a ride on The Peninsula's yacht, it'll cost about $2,000 an hour. The yacht can fit up to ten people and is used for lunches, evening river cruises and small corporate events. Tea, cookies and sandwiches are also provided during the ride.
Shanghai is the only location that The Peninsula has its own hotel-owned yacht.
The Middle House, opened earlier this year, is part of the house collection of Swire Properties, with similar themed hotels in Hong Kong and Beijing. The hotel offers an elegant, upscale setting. A suite featuring spacious living room and your own private terrace can cost around $1,000 per night.
If you want to learn something new, the Four Seasons in Shanghai offers a photography class of old Shanghai with local photographer, Gang Feng Wang. The tour goes through Shanghai's British Concession, an area built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries for British traders and their families.
In addition to pointing out some photography skills, Wang also shares experiences of growing up in the neighborhood during his walking tour.
"Shanghai is ever changing," Wang said. "My kindergarten is [now] a high-rise building, my elementary school is a high-rise building and my high school is a high-rise building."
At $700 for two people, the walking tour comes with a Shanghai-style lunch at the hotel's Michelin-recommended restaurant, Si Ji Xuan.