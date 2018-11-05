CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" Celebrates Veterans Day with Special Program – Live from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in NJ

SoFi CEO Anthony Noto and Retired U.S. Army Chief of Staff General Ray Odierno Join CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" on Friday, November 9th

WHEN: Friday, November 9, 2018 @ 12PM ET

WHERE: CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" – Live from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, New Jersey

CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" (M-F 12PM – 1PM) will celebrate Veterans Day with a special live program from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, N.J. on Friday, November 9th.

"Fast Money Halftime Report" host Scott Wapner will be joined by "Halftime Report" traders Josh Brown, navy veteran Jim Lebenthal, Stephanie Link, Pete Najarian, Sarat Sethi, Joe Terranova, and Stephen Weiss. Over one hundred members of the armed forces will attend the live taping, with the opportunity to participate in an on-air Q&A with Wapner and the traders about stocks and financial markets.

Special guests will appear throughout the hour, including retired United States Army Ranger and current SoFi CEO Anthony Noto, and retired four-star General Ray Odierno who served as the 38th Chief of Staff of the Army.