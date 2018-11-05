European markets seen mixed, Barclays and Lloyds in focus

European stocks are set to open mixed on Monday morning as investors digest political and economic data.

The FTSE 100 is seen off by 3 points at 7,091; the German DAX is expected to open up by 9 points at 11,527; and the CAC 40 is set to open higher by 5 points at 5,107; according to IG.

In Asia, equities were under pressure on the back of worries over global growth and after a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping, promoting his country as an advocate for international openness and cooperation.

In Europe, investors are digesting the latest results of stress tests. Barclays and Lloyds had the lowest capital ratios in the adverse scenario. According to KPMG, this was due to new accounting rules and high levels of unsecured debt - examples of which may include credit card loans.

Meanwhile, euro zone finance ministers are gathering in Brussels for another meeting. The Italian budget plan for 2019 is set to be a talking point among the ministers. Luigi di Maio, Italy's deputy prime minister said the country's spending plans will become "a recipe" for reviving European growth.

Meanwhile, there will be unemployment numbers out in Spain at 8 a.m. London time and services PMIs out in the U.K. at 9.30 a.m.