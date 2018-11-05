The No. 1 quality LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman looks for in successful entrepreneurs

Reid Hoffman knows a thing or two about picking winners. The billionaire investor co-founded LinkedIn, and made early bets on companies like Airbnb and Facebook. He's also one of Silicon Valley's multi-hyphenates: a partner at VC firm Greylock, author of best-selling books and host of the popular "Masters of Scale" podcast.

Given that he's seen so many business plans and pitches by start-up CEOs over the years, what is the single most important quality he looks for in founders?

"There are table stakes," he told me during a recent conversation for "The Art of Leading" interview series. "But one of the more unique characteristics that I tend to look for is an infinite learning curve, because most of the time the businesses that I'm investing in are breaking new ground and creating a new area. You have to have a sense of, 'How am I going to learn a new area?' So I'm looking for an ability to be learning constantly, and fast."