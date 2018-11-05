Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill narrowly leads Republican challenger Josh Hawley in the final stretch of the critical Missouri Senate race, a new poll released Monday found.
The incumbent has a 3-percentage point advantage over the GOP state attorney general in Tuesday's midterm election, according to the NBC News/Marist poll. In a head-to-head matchup, McCaskill draws 50 percent of support among likely voters, while Hawley gets 47 percent.
When the question includes Libertarian Party candidate Japheth Campbell and Green Party candidate Jo Crain, 47 percent of likely voters back McCaskill and 44 percent support Hawley. The senator's lead falls within the survey's 5.2 percentage point margin of error for the likely voter group.
If McCaskill defends her seat, it boosts Democrats' slim hopes of winning a Senate majority on Tuesday. She is considered one of the most vulnerable members of the Senate, as President Donald Trump won Missouri by nearly 20 percentage points in 2016.