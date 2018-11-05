Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: ELF Beauty, Booking Holdings, Avis, Marriott and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

E.L.F. Beauty shares soared 22 percent during after-hours trading as the beauty company beat estimates in its quarterly earnings Monday. The company reported earnings of 17 cents per share, while analysts estimated 8 cents a share. The company also beat on revenue, reporting $63.9 million versus $60.1 million estimated.

Booking shares rose more than 6 percent during after-hours trading as the company beat on revenue but missed on earnings per share in their third-quarter report. The company reported $37.78 a share, missing analysts estimates of $38.21 a share. The company beat estimates of $4.80 billion in revenue, reporting $4.85 billion.

Avis shares dropped 4 percent after market-close as the car rental company missed estimates in its quarterly earnings. The company reported $3.33 per share while analysts estimated $3.54 a share. Its revenue also missed estimates of $2.81 billion, with the company reporting $2.78 billion.

Pandora shares increased 2.5 percent during after-hours as the company posted a smaller than expected loss per share and beat on revenue. The company lost 6 cents a share this quarter, versus analyst estimates of 11 cents a share. It also reported $418 million in revenue while analysts expected $402 million.

Marriott shares declined more than 4 percent after market-close as the hotel company offered weak fourth quarter guidance in its quarterly earnings. The company expects revenue per available room to increase about 2 percent in the fourth quarter, while analysts predicted it would be up 2.8 percent. It also missed on revenue this quarter, reporting $5.05 billion versus estimates of $5.37 billion.

Mylan shares rose as much as 6 percent after-hours as the company beat earnings per share estimates. The company reported $1.25 a share, while analysts estimated $1.19 a share. However, the company reported $2.86 billion in revenue, missing estimates of $2.91 billion.