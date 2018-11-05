Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: ELF Beauty, Booking Holdings, Avis, Marriott and more

Tarang Amin (C), Chairman and CEO of cosmetics company e.l.f. Beauty Inc., rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to celebrate his company's IPO in New York City, U.S. September 22, 2016. 
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

E.L.F. Beauty shares soared 22 percent during after-hours trading as the beauty company beat estimates in its quarterly earnings Monday. The company reported earnings of 17 cents per share, while analysts estimated 8 cents a share. The company also beat on revenue, reporting $63.9 million versus $60.1 million estimated.

Booking shares rose more than 6 percent during after-hours trading as the company beat on revenue but missed on earnings per share in their third-quarter report. The company reported $37.78 a share, missing analysts estimates of $38.21 a share. The company beat estimates of $4.80 billion in revenue, reporting $4.85 billion.

Avis shares dropped 4 percent after market-close as the car rental company missed estimates in its quarterly earnings. The company reported $3.33 per share while analysts estimated $3.54 a share. Its revenue also missed estimates of $2.81 billion, with the company reporting $2.78 billion.

Pandora shares increased 2.5 percent during after-hours as the company posted a smaller than expected loss per share and beat on revenue. The company lost 6 cents a share this quarter, versus analyst estimates of 11 cents a share. It also reported $418 million in revenue while analysts expected $402 million.

Marriott shares declined more than 4 percent after market-close as the hotel company offered weak fourth quarter guidance in its quarterly earnings. The company expects revenue per available room to increase about 2 percent in the fourth quarter, while analysts predicted it would be up 2.8 percent. It also missed on revenue this quarter, reporting $5.05 billion versus estimates of $5.37 billion.

Mylan shares rose as much as 6 percent after-hours as the company beat earnings per share estimates. The company reported $1.25 a share, while analysts estimated $1.19 a share. However, the company reported $2.86 billion in revenue, missing estimates of $2.91 billion.

