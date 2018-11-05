Under Armour employees no longer allowed to expense strip club visits

Under Armour says it is "committed to providing a respectful and inclusive workplace," after The Wall Street Journal reported the athletic apparel company has stopped letting employees expense strip club visits.

The Journal reported that Under Armour executives and employees used to take colleagues and athletes to strip clubs. People familiar with the matter told the Journal that the company often footed the bill for these outings.

Earlier this year, Under Armour employees received an email that said this practice was no longer allowed, The Journal reported.

In a statement to CNBC, Under Armour said it has addressed these allegations and will continue to address inappropriate workplace behavior:

"We have addressed these serious allegations of the past and will continue to address workplace behavior that violates our policies. Inappropriate behavior that challenges our values or violates our policies is unacceptable – and will not be tolerated. We are committed to providing a respectful and inclusive workplace."

Trips to strip clubs on the corporate card were among practices at Under Armour that women at the company found demeaning, the Journal reported citing more than a dozen current and former employees.

Read the full report at The Wall Street Journal.

— CNBC's Jessica Golden contributed reporting.