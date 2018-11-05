US – China trade talks will 'go on for some time,' nobel laureate says

The standoff between Washington and Beijing on the impending trade talks will drag on for some time, despite a recent message from President Donald Trump stating that progress had been made; an economics Nobel laureate told CNBC on Monday.

Trump tweeted last week that he had "a long and very good" conversation with the Chinese president, that included trade talks. He also said that trade negotiations "are moving along nicely". The comments drove optimism in global equities on hopes that both countries are moving closer to a trade deal.

However, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNBC Friday that "there is no massive movement to deal with China" and that they are "not on the cusp of a deal."

"Reports of a budding U.S.-Sino trade deal sparked life in the markets last week, and although subsequently denied, the episode gave us good insight into what a deal would mean," BNY Mellon said in its morning note Monday. "Sad to say, however, that while bears would presumably take to the sidelines were a deal secured, they would hardly have good cause to head to the changing rooms."

China and the U.S. have hit an impasse over trade, since President Trump imposed new tariffs on washing machines and solar panels coming from Beijing at the start of the year. Since then, there has been a back and forth between both governments, with more and more sanctions imposed, while also trying to find a solution for their different views on trade.

According to Michael Spence, a 2001 Economics Nobel laureate, this back and forth will drag on.