US – China trade talks will 'go on for some time,' nobel laureate says

The standoff between Washington and Beijing on the impending trade talks will drag on for some time, despite a recent message from President Donald Trump stating that progress had been made; an economics Nobel laureate told CNBC on Monday.

Trump tweeted last week that he had "a long and very good" conversation with the Chinese president, that included trade talks. He also said that trade negotiations "are moving along nicely". The comments drove optimism in global equities on hopes that both countries are moving closer to a trade deal.

However, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNBC Friday that "there is no massive movement to deal with China" and that they are "not on the cusp of a deal."

"Reports of a budding U.S.-Sino trade deal sparked life in the markets last week, and although subsequently denied, the episode gave us good insight into what a deal would mean," BNY Mellon said in its morning note Monday. "Sad to say, however, that while bears would presumably take to the sidelines were a deal secured, they would hardly have good cause to head to the changing rooms."

China and the U.S. have hit an impasse over trade, since President Trump imposed new tariffs on washing machines and solar panels coming from Beijing at the start of the year. Since then, there has been a back and forth between both governments, with more and more sanctions imposed, while also trying to find a solution for their different views on trade.

According to Michael Spence, a 2001 Economics Nobel laureate, this back and forth will drag on.

"This is going to go on for some time and the fundamental reason is that if you go back 10 or 15 years, everybody thought that some kind of conversion was going to occur in terms of governance and economic systems and it would be easier to work these things out," he said.

However, "it's pretty clear that's not going to happen so what we have is a much more complicated challenge, working out mutually beneficial arrangements between very different systems."

President Trump has so far argued that there is a very high trade deficit between China and the U.S. and he plans to reduce this deficit by imposing tariffs.

"The United States wants to change the terms of engagement with China in multiple dimensions," Spence told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

"I think nobody knows what they (the U.S.) would view as a successful conclusion, including by the way the Chinese. There is some confusion about the more precise aims of what this exercise are," he added.

Trump and Xi Jinping are expected to talk trade in the upcoming G-20 meetings.