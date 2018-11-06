Adecco third-quarter profits beat expectations but cautions on slow growth in Europe 

Adecco beat net profit expectations in the third quarter but warned of slow growth in a number of European markets.

The world's biggest staffing group posted a net profit of 270 million euros, beating Reuters analysts' estimate of 221 million euros. The company outperformed in France with revenues up 5 percent.

However, Adecco said its revenue growth slowed to 2 percent from the 4 percent in the second quarter this year.

"As we communicated during our September investor seminar, trading in Q3 2018 was challenging, with growth slowing in a number of European markets," Alain Dehaze, Group Chief Executive Officer said in an official statement Tuesday.

The company, whose figures are closely watched for clues about the health of the broader economy, said revenue growth - when adjusted for trading days and currency changes - slowed further to 1 percent in September and October combined.

