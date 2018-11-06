Market Insider

After midterms, Trump's economic programs appear safe but new tensions could cause market volatility

  • Republicans pushed back against a potential blue wave in Congressional races, guaranteeing President Trump's economic agenda will remain in tact.
  • But Democrats did gain control of the House even as Republicans added seats in the Senate, and that means Trump now could come under fire from House Democrats who could investigate him or try to impeach him.
  • Stock futures were slightly higher in evening trading, as midterm results came in much as expected by Wall Street.
President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs for a campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, October 31, 2018. 

Republicans successfully turned back a blue wave in midterm races, guaranteeing President Donald Trump's economic programs remain in tact.

But the president will now be faced by a split Congress, with newly empowered Democrats gaining control of the House of Representatives. The Democrats do not see eye to eye with Trump on many policies, and they may try to impeach him.

"I think there could be much clearer tension. They're going to subpoena Trump's tax returns. That could go all the way to the Supreme Court. In the short term, there's going to be no change to the economic policy. The good economy is baked in for the next 12 months and with the divided government, there could be an infrastructure bill," said Tom Block, Washington policy strategist at Fundstrat.

Stock futures were higher in evening trading, but well off highs reached when it looked like Republicans had a chance of holding onto the House of Representatives. Treasury yields were lower, and the dollar gave up its early evening gains and was lower against the euro.

"It's certainly not the blue wave Democrats were hoping for," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Wealth Advisors. "Based on what we're seeing right now, the stock market is liking it. History has shown that the mixed party control is generally the best combination. This is as close to market expectations as we're likely to see."

But Ablin also cautioned that Democrats could be tough on Trump. "Is it impeachment or infrastructure?" he said.

"I think it's a disappointing night for the Democrats, certainly in the Senate. It's not a disaster," said Greg Valliere, chief global strategist at Horizon Investments. "One underestimates Donald Trump at one's own peril. He made the Senate his priority, and this looks like a surprisingly strong showing for Republicans in the Senate."

Trump agenda intact

Democrats did not gain as many House seats as expected. "A lot of people including me thought the Democrats would pick up 30 or so and some people were saying 40," said Valliere.

"This guarantees the Trump economic agenda remains intact," said Valliere. "The Trump agenda is fully intact with the Senate adding a couple more Republicans...It makes it easier to confirm judges. The Republican agenda is alive and well in the Senate."

Indiana's incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly was projected to lose his seat to GOP challenger Mike Braun. A Republican Senate seat was also added in North Dakota, and incumbent Texas Sen. Ted Cruz won a close race against Democratic upstart Beto O'Rourke, NBC News projected.

"There's no wave but it's just hard to overstate how important it is to control one part of the government, and the House has no filibuster. One of the things that sort of 'inside the beltway' is how powerful a committee chairman is in Congress - the one bastion of true, undiluted power," said Block.

He said Democrats will take on issues such as climate change and health care. "They're going have hearings on climate change. They're going to get people with preexisting conditions and have hearings. They're going to have hearings on all these hot button issues that have been ignored," said Block.

But Democrats and Trump may also find common ground, such as in controlling drug prices or in increasing infrastructure spending. "If you are a Republican in Congress you might not like the government spending on infrastructure. You might not like government taking a position on pharma, but you're not going to fight Trump on those issues."