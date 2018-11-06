Wall Street veteran who predicted 2016 sees a GOP midterm sweep thanks to the Trump economy

Republicans will keep control of the House and Senate because voters won't want to rock the boat on the economy, according to longtime market strategist Mark Grant who predicted a Trump victory ahead of the 2016 election.

"I've been on Wall Street 44 years. The economy continues to drive the elections, both the midterms and the presidential elections," Grant said in a "Squawk Box" interview. "I think that's going to be the defining force today."

Grant's prediction for a GOP sweep on the morning of Tuesday's midterm election voting runs counter to consensus expectations of the Democrats winning the House. Republicans are expected to keep their slim majority in the Senate.

"The reason is there is a tremendous amount of people that have been helped by this economy. They have jobs, their wages have gone up, they're living better, and they don't want to jeopardize it," said Grant, chief global strategist at investment bank B. Riley FBR.

The economy since Trump took office has picked up, with five out of the seven quarters since January 2017 recording growth near or above 3 percent. The first estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product showed an increase of 3.5 percent after the prior quarter's 4.2 percent advance.