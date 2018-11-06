Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer's lightning round: This stock could recover if the Democrats win the House

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

Celgene Corp.: "I still don't have a catalyst to be able to buy this stock. It just has acted so, so badly. Maybe if the Democrats take the House, people will buy it, but it's not my cup of tea."

BlackRock Inc.: "Look, it now yields 3 percent. [CEO] Larry Fink is real smart. I think this is a decent level to get in the stock."

Nio Inc.: "I'm not recommending any stocks that are from China because we are in a war of containment against China, not a trade war."

Hospitality Property Trust: "That's got an 8 percent yield. After what I heard from Marriott this morning, I'm telling you, I don't want to be there. Marriott's a really great operator, and that stock just got crushed."

Activision Blizzard Inc.: "We used to like it. We've switched horses. We're on Take Two. We think Red Dead Redemption 2 is just unbelievable and breathtaking and so we're off Activision Blizzard and we are on to TTWO."

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.: "I want you to stay with Canada Goose. I do like Columbia a little bit more. We just had [Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim] Boyle on. I think they tell a better story, but I think GOOS is a winner, not a loser."

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.: "That train has left the station. It's too late for that. Too late."

Amarin Corp.: "Oh, man. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. I mean, this stock was at, like $3 a couple of months ago and now it's at $22. I would call us not early."

Watch the full lightning round here:

Cramer's lightning round: This stock could recover if the Democrats win the House
Cramer's lightning round: This stock could recover if the Democrats win the House   

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AMRN
---
ARNA
---
COLM
---
GOOS
---
TTWO
---
ATVI
---
MAR
---
HPT
---
BLK
---
CELG
---

Cramer's New Book

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...