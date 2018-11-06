Cramer's lightning round: This stock could recover if the Democrats win the House   

Celgene Corp.: "I still don't have a catalyst to be able to buy this stock. It just has acted so, so badly. Maybe if the Democrats take the House, people will buy it, but it's not my cup of tea."

BlackRock Inc.: "Look, it now yields 3 percent. [CEO] Larry Fink is real smart. I think this is a decent level to get in the stock."

Nio Inc.: "I'm not recommending any stocks that are from China because we are in a war of containment against China, not a trade war."

Hospitality Property Trust: "That's got an 8 percent yield. After what I heard from Marriott this morning, I'm telling you, I don't want to be there. Marriott's a really great operator, and that stock just got crushed."

Activision Blizzard Inc.: "We used to like it. We've switched horses. We're on Take Two. We think Red Dead Redemption 2 is just unbelievable and breathtaking and so we're off Activision Blizzard and we are on to TTWO."

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.: "I want you to stay with Canada Goose. I do like Columbia a little bit more. We just had [Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim] Boyle on. I think they tell a better story, but I think GOOS is a winner, not a loser."

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.: "That train has left the station. It's too late for that. Too late."

Amarin Corp.: "Oh, man. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. I mean, this stock was at, like $3 a couple of months ago and now it's at $22. I would call us not early."