Democratic state Rep. Abby Finkenauer will unseat Iowa Republican Rep. Rod Blum on Tuesday night, flipping a House seat in a district that President Donald Trump won by four percentage points in 2016, NBC News projected.

Republicans had long considered Iowa's 1st District to be among the party's most vulnerable House seats. Democrats, meanwhile, considered Finkenauer to be among their party's strongest recruits this cycle.

During her campaign, Finkenauer argued that Trump's trade policies had hurt Iowa farmers, and she portrayed Blum as a rubber stamp for the president's policies.

Finkenauer led in polls throughout the campaign. While this was due in part to Finkenauer's overall strength as a candidate, it also reflected the structural and financial advantages she held over Blum. The 1st District contains approximately 20,000 more registered Democrats than it does registered Republicans.

Finkenauer's campaign also significantly outraised and outspent Blum's campaign, although both candidates received significant outside money from national political groups.