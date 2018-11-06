Democrat Haley Stevens is projected to defeat Republican Lena Epstein to represent Michigan's 11th Congressional District in a race Democrats had viewed as a major opportunity to pick up a seat, according to NBC News.

The district's two-term congressman, Rep. Dave Trott, is retiring at the end of the year. Almost every poll had shown the candidates neck and neck to the very end. Nonpartisan political analysis site Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball marked the district as lean Democrat.

A Democrat hadn't been elected to a two-year term from the district since the late 1960s.

Stevens ran on a platform that's been driven by calls for health care for all and standing up to President Donald Trump.

Epstein, a co-chairman Trump's presidential campaign in Michigan, countered Stevens with showing support for the commander in chief including a recent endorsement of Trump's border wall.

Trump barely squeaked out a victory in the state over Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election by less than a percentage point.

Outside groups poured money into the race. In total, external political organizations spent $6 million on the race with just over $2 million used against Epstein and $3 million backing Stevens. A super PAC funded by billionaire and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has spent more than $593,000 on ad buys in support of Stevens.