Democrat Jason Crow will defeat Republican Rep. Mike Coffman in Colorado's 6th Congressional District, NBC News projects.

It's an important victory for Democrats, who are hoping to flip the House of Representatives blue. Heading into the election, independent pollsters favored Crow, who vowed to be a check on President Donald Trump. The district swung to Trump's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton by nearly 10 points that year.

The race pit two Army veterans against each other in what became a fierce battle, with the two accusing one another of lying. National politics crept in, with Coffman accusing Crow of being beholden to the Democrats who flooded his campaign with money. Crow accused Coffman of failing to stick up to Trump.

Ultimately, Crow said the race was a referendum on the president.

"Make no mistake what this is about and what is at stake for America," Crow said at a debate last month, according to The Denver Post. "We are at a crossroads in our country."