Democratic nominee Jeff Van Drew will win the race for New Jersey's 2nd District House seat, which is being vacated by the retirement of longtime moderate Republican Rep. Frank LoBiondo, NBC News has projected.

Van Drew, a state senator, was battling for the Atlantic City-area seat against Republican nominee Seth Grossman, a former Atlantic County official. NBC News has projected the Democrats will win control of the House.

In July, the National Republican Congressional Committee withdrew its endorsement of Grossman and called on him to reconsider his candidacy.

The NRCC's move came after a report that Grossman — who previously said that diversity was "a bunch of crap and un-American" — posted a link on his Facebook account to an article by a white nationalist site that called black people "a threat to all who cross their paths."

Grossman claimed to not be endorsing what was said in the post and called on NRCC Chairman Steve Stivers to step down for not backing "pro-Trump candidates."

Last week, on the heels of a massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue, Grossman called on his fellow Jews to arm themselves "instead of becoming a burden" to taxpayers and police.