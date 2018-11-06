Florida restores voting rights to more than 1 million former felons

Florida voters took a massive step in restoring voting rights to former felons.

Amendment 4 automatically reinstates voting rights for people with felony convictions upon completion of their sentences, including prison, parole and probation. Excluded are those convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense.

The change to the state constitution would affect an estimated 1.5 million Floridians, according to The Sentencing Project and the Brennan Center for Justice.

While Florida voters were just about evenly split in their choices for governor and senator, the ballot initiative was able to garner more than 60 percent of the vote necessary to pass, NBC News projects.

Previously, Florida had one of the most uncompromising systems in the country when it came to voter restoration after criminal convictions: It was one of only three states with a lifetime voting ban for all people with felony histories. The others are Iowa and Kentucky.