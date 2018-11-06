How Google, Apple, Facebook and other tech companies are getting out the vote on Election Day

Both of these ride-hailing companies are making it easier for voters to get to the polls with free or discounted rides. To get $10 off a ride to the polls with Uber, enter promo code VOTE2018 in the latest version of the app by going to Menu, then Payment, then Add Promo Code. You can find and select your polling location through the app, then choose the most affordable option available (Express POOL, POOL or UberX depending where you live).

Lyft is offering 50 percent discounts worth up to $5 on rides to the polls when they access the promo code on this page. The company is also partnering with nonpartisan nonprofits to provide free rides in undeserved communities, according to Lyft's blog.