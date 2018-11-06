Missing power cords, foreclosures: Here's where voters are running into problems at the polls

Millions of voters across the country finally got their chance Tuesday to cast their ballots at polling centers for the midterm elections. But reports of equipment malfunctions, potential voter intimidation and other obstacles could make it difficult for some voters to exercise their civic right.

Early voting tallies and voter surveys pointed to record turnout for the 2018 midterms, where Democrats and Republicans alike have framed the elections as a referendum on competing and increasingly polarized visions for the direction of the country under President Donald Trump. Most political analysts give Democrats stronger odds to retake control of the House of Representatives, while they say Republicans are more likely to hold on to their razor-thin Senate majority.

A Department of Homeland Security official told NBC News' Pete Williams that while machine operability issues have cropped in a few states, they have not had a substantial impact on voting yet and there has been no evidence of widespread problems with voting machines.

Still, complaints have percolated from polling locations about access, and accuracy, at the polls. Read them below: