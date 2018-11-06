When Apple launched iOS 12 in September, it also introduced a new application that gives Siri new powers.

It's a new app called "Shortcuts." You can use the app to create all sorts of custom shortcuts that Siri will do when you speak special commands.

"Siri, take a photo," will launch the camera and take a picture, for example. But developers, too, have started to add special Shortcuts for their apps.

If you don't download the app, or activate the Shortcuts, you'd never know all of these new functions existed. Let's change that.