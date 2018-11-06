Politics

Republican Hyde-Smith and Democrat Espy projected to head to runoff in Mississippi Senate race: NBC News

  • Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy are projected to advance to a runoff in the Mississippi Senate special election, according to NBC News.
  • They are trying to replace GOP Sen. Thad Cochran in a special election.
UNITED STATES - APRIL 9: Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., attends her swearing-in ceremony the Capitol's Old Senate Chamber after being sworn in on the Senate floor on April 9, 2018. 
Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call Group | Getty Images
UNITED STATES - APRIL 9: Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., attends her swearing-in ceremony the Capitol's Old Senate Chamber after being sworn in on the Senate floor on April 9, 2018. 

Mississippi Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democratic challenger Mike Espy will advance to a runoff for Senate, NBC News projects.

None of the candidates in Tuesday's special election to replace retired Sen. Thad Cochran are expected to reach the 50 percent mark needed to win outright. State Sen. Chris McDaniel is set to come in third..

Hyde-Smith, who was appointed to replace the ailing 80-year-old Cochran earlier this year, enters the head to head matchup as a heavy favorite in the deep red state. Espy, the former Agriculture secretary, will try to pull off a massive upset that would give Democrats more leverage in the Senate.

The runoff will take place on Nov. 27.

How the midterms will affect Trump's economy
How the midterms will affect Trump's economy   

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...