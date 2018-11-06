Mississippi Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democratic challenger Mike Espy will advance to a runoff for Senate, NBC News projects.

None of the candidates in Tuesday's special election to replace retired Sen. Thad Cochran are expected to reach the 50 percent mark needed to win outright. State Sen. Chris McDaniel is set to come in third..

Hyde-Smith, who was appointed to replace the ailing 80-year-old Cochran earlier this year, enters the head to head matchup as a heavy favorite in the deep red state. Espy, the former Agriculture secretary, will try to pull off a massive upset that would give Democrats more leverage in the Senate.

The runoff will take place on Nov. 27.