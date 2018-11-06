Politics

Democrat Delgado projected to unseat GOP Rep. Faso in New York House district: NBC News

  • Democrat Antonio Delgado will unseat Republican Rep. John Faso in New York's 19th District.
The Democratic candidate for New York's 19th District, Antonio Delgado, speaks during a candidate forum in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.
Antonio Delgado will notch a win in New York's 19th District, a key swing district victory for Democrats as they try to take control of the House, NBC News projects.

The 41-year-old lawyer and Rhodes Scholar will unseat freshman GOP Rep. John Faso, who could not hold the sprawling seat despite a late intervention from President Donald Trump. Delgado hammered Faso over health care to win the district, which supported President Barack Obama before it backed Trump.

Delgado's triumph gives Democrats a big win in a district that was considered a toss-up heading into Election Day. His party needs to gain a net 23 seats to take a majority in the House.

Delgado and many Democratic challengers across the county slammed Republican incumbents over their votes to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

