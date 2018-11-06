Oil tumbles 2%, briefly enters bear market, after Trump grants Iran sanctions waivers

Hard to see exempted importers getting down to zero Iranian barrels, says expert 4 Hours Ago | 03:13

Oil prices tumbled more than 2 percent on Tuesday, briefly entering a bear market, after the United States took measures to allow some of Iran's biggest customers to continue importing its oil without violating U.S. sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The sanctions waivers have further eased concerns that the oil market will swing into a deficit of crude supplies. Expectations for weaker-than-anticipated global economic growth amid a continuing U.S.-China trade dispute and currency weakness in emerging markets is also raising questions about demand for oil.

International Brent crude oil futures were down $1.66, or 2.3 percent, at $71.51 a barrel, after breaking a five-day losing streak on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $1.55, or 2.5 percent, to $61.55 a barrel by 12:05 p.m. ET. At the session low, WTI touched $61.31, falling more than 20 percent from last month's nearly four-year high level of $76.90.

Tuesday's drop saw WTI fall below $62 a barrel, where there was marginal support for the commodity, according to John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital. Below $62, the next support level is around $58 a barrel.

The Trump administration on Monday reinstated sanctions on Iran's energy, banking and shipping industries, marking the end of a 180-day grace period the United States set for oil buyers to wind down imports from Iran.

However, Washington granted temporary waivers to eight countries, including China and India, the biggest purchasers of Iran's oil. The other countries allowed to continue importing Iranian crude for the time being are Greece, Italy, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey.

The "inclusion of China and India, two of the biggest importers of Iranian oil is undoubtedly bearish for supplies short-term," said Tamar Essner, director of energy and utilities at Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

On the supply side, oil is ample despite the sanctions against Iran as output from the world's top three producers — Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia — is rising.

The three countries combined produced more than 33 million bpd for the first time in October, meaning they alone meet more than a third of the world's almost 100 million bpd of crude oil consumption.