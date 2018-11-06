Republican Pete Stauber projected to flip Minnesota House district: NBC News 

Republicans will flip this northern Minnesota 8th District with a win by St. Louis County Commissioner Pete Stauber, according to NBC News projections.

Stauber, a onetime cop whose campaign ads noted that he once played for the Detroit Red Wings, defeated former state Rep. Joe Radinovich, who had once worked for the incumbent Democrat, Rep. Rick Nolan.

NBC News has projected that the Democrats will win the House.

The race opened up with Nolan announced in February that he was resigning after his latest three terms in office. He had previously represented Minnesota's 6th District from 1975 to 1981.