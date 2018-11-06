Democrat Sharice Davids will win the race for Kansas' 3rd congressional district, NBC News projected, meaning she will unseat incumbent GOP Rep. Kevin Yoder.

It will be a crucial victory for Democrats in their bid to retake a majority in the House.

Yoder, who was elected to the seat in 2011, appeared to be fighting an uphill battle late in the campaign. While Kansas had voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election, Yoder's district narrowly voted for Hillary Clinton, 47 percent to 46 percent.

Late-breaking polls of the race had given Davids, a former mixed martial arts fighter of Native American ancestry with some moderate political views, a sizeable lead heading into Election Day.