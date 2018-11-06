Strapped for cash, Pakistan looks to China and the Middle East for help

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan wrapped up a four-day visit to China on Monday without achieving his primary goal of securing Chinese financing. As the South Asian nation scrambles for external help, it may have no choice except to approach the International Monetary Fund for what would be its second bailout in five years.

Beijing is committed to assisting Islamabad but more talks are needed, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou was quoted as saying on Saturday after a meeting between Khan and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Pakistan's economy, however, may not be able to wait much longer. The country urgently needs a capital boost in order to avert a looming balance of payments crisis. Foreign reserves held by the central bank dropped below $8 billion in late October, raising concerns about Islamabad's ability to finance monthly import bills.

Beijing is one of Islamabad's closest allies and a major investor, having loaned the South Asian nation around $4 billion in the 2017-2018 fiscal year that ended in June, according to multiple reports.

It's decision to hold off on more loans — it's most recent one, worth $2 billion, came days following Khan's election in July — may be tied to its trade spat with Washington, suggested Sahar Khan, a visiting research fellow at the Cato Institute. China, the world's second largest economy, has experienced tightened liquidity conditions recently amid currency declines and pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has also committed billions to building the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The CPEC is a network of transport, energy, industrial and agricultural projects from the Pakistani city of Gwadar to the Chinese region of Xinjiang.