In October, the world's longest flight made its maiden voyage, from Newark Liberty International Airport, landing at Changi Airport in Singapore nearly 19 hours later.

The Airbus A350-900ULR — the long-range plane that Singapore Airlines is using for the flight — offers no economy class, only premium economy and business class that seats fewer than 200. But the pricier ticket is worth it, since the flight offers more leg room and other top of the line perks.

In an effort to make sure that customers de-plane feeling as great as they did when they first stepped into the Airbus A350, Singapore Airlines partnered with Canyon Ranch, which is known for its wellness resort and luxury spas.

Canyon Ranch worked closely with Singapore Airlines to take the in-flight experience to new heights, tackling common gripes from passengers like food, sleep and blood circulation.

"From my perspective, I took a lot of personal experience into account," David Varley, Canyon Ranch's vice president of food and beverage, said. He's flown to Singapore several times himself, although he hasn't flown on world's longest flight yet.

Spending nearly a full day on a plane can leave passengers feeling out of sorts. With that in mind, CNBC compiled a short list of 5 things travelers can look forward to, in order to make the journey more pleasant.