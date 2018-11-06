Whether you're looking for pet insurance, legal services or a little help with your master's degree, you just might be able to find it at work.

As employees sign up for next year's workplace benefits, they ought to keep an eye out for additional perks being offered.

These run the gamut from tuition assistance to financial planning and more, and they may be offered alongside more common benefits such as health and life insurance.

See below for more details on some of the extra services you may be able to sign up for during benefits enrollment season.