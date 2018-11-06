Trump's final campaign swing: Fox News stars and fired up crowds

President Donald Trump wrapped up the 2018 midterm election season with a final sprint across the Midwest Monday, holding massive rallies for his supporters in three states that are key to Republicans' hopes of maintaining their majority in the U.S. Senate: Ohio, Indiana and Missouri.

At each one, Trump painted a dire, and often misleading, picture of the choices facing voters on Tuesday. "The Democrat agenda is a socialist nightmare for our country," Trump said at his first rally of the day, in Cleveland. "The Republican agenda is the American dream."

Trump was joined on stage at various times by a trio of female White House aides: Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, as well as Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

It was the first time this fall that all four women had participated in a single campaign rally with Trump, and the optics seemed designed to show the president flanked by female supporters as his party struggles to overcome a deficit of support among female voters.

At his final stop of the night in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Trump also brought on stage three conservative superstars, radio host Rush Limbaugh and Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro. Trump taped an exclusive interview with Hannity's show on Fox News right before he went on stage, where Limbaugh, a Missouri native, introduced the president.

Later in the rally, Trump called Hannity up on stage, where the conservative talk show host wasted no time disparaging the journalists covering the rally as "fake news" and repeating Trump's midterm campaign slogan. Pirro also came on stage, where she urged the crowd to "vote for Donald Trump" despite the fact that Trump is not on the ballot this year.

The appearance of the Fox News stars on stage was particularly unexpected given that it came only hours after Hannity issued a statement saying specifically that he would not be participating in the campaign rally, but merely broadcasting his show from the venue.

For much of the rest of the day, Trump kept up his recent focus on immigration, an issue he reportedly decided to zero in on during the election's closing weeks, despite a consensus view among his political advisors that Trump should focus on the strong economy instead.