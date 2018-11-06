Twilio shares surge on better-than-expected earnings, revenue and guidance

Twilio shares jumped more than 10 percent on Tuesday after the cloud software company reported third-quarter results that beat expectations and provided guidance that also topped analysts' estimates. The company will hold a conference call with analysts at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Here are the key numbers:

Earnings: 7 cents per share, excluding certain items, vs. 2 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

7 cents per share, excluding certain items, vs. 2 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $168.9 million, vs. $150.4 million as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue jumped 68 percent from a year earlier, according to a statement.

Twilio's after-hours gains mark the continuation of an extended rally, dating back to the company's public market debut in 2016. The stock has more than tripled this year.

The company's forecast provider further reason for optimism. Twilio, which provides software that company's use for managing communications like text messages and video, said it's expecting fourth-quarter earnings of 3 cents to 4 cents per share, excluding certain items, on $183 million to $185 million in revenue. Analysts were expecting profit of 2 cents per share on $161.4 million in sales, according to Refinitiv.

Twilio announced last month that it's acquiring email marketing company SendGrid for $2 billion. SendGrid shares rose 5 percent on Tuesday after the company beat expectations for earnings and revenue.

