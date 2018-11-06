Which way for markets? It's all about the midterms 

Americans will cast their vote in the U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday and the results will set the tone for stock markets around the world.

Four hundred and thirty-five seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs, while 35 of the 100 Senate seats will be on offer too. The big picture result will center around how easily President Donald Trump can enact legislation during the remainder of his term.

Betting markets have suggested that Democrats will gain control of the House, but Republicans will keep their grip on the Senate. Should that come to pass, it will make Trump's agenda harder to enact.

Since Trump's election, the S&P 500 stock market has risen more than 27 percent. That figure betters the early months of Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. Barack Obama's numbers are much higher but stocks were springing back from the depths of the financial crisis.

Global stocks have struggled in 2018, especially in October, but analysts say if the Republicans hold on to both the House and the Senate, you can expect a return to buying.

The chief strategist at BNP Paribas Fortis, Philipe Gijsels, said winning both chambers allows Trump to continue a market friendly policy and says it could even see him become a little less hostile to China, producing a bump for international stocks.

The analyst added that even losing the lower House would only be market neutral and may even speed up a Trump deal with Beijing.

Gijsels put the odds of the Republicans losing both houses at just 10 percent but conceded that the scenario could see markets dip, with Trump's lack of domestic power leading him to double down on trade war tactics.