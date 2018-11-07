Politics

Democrat Cindy Axne will win Iowa House seat: NBC News

Cindy Axne, democratic candidate for the U.S. House in Iowa's 3rd district, speaks to supporters at a get-out-the-vote rally which she was hosting with Fred Hubbell, Democratic candidate for governor of Iowa, on October 8, 2018 in Des Moines, Iowa. 
Scott Olson | Getty Images
Democrat Cindy Axne will win the House race in Iowa's 3rd congressional district, unseating incumbent Republican Rep. David Young, NBC News projects.

Democrats were eager for midterm wins in Iowa, a swing state President Donald Trump won by 10 percentage points in the 2016 election. Young's district, however, only went to Trump by about 3 points, and has seen a late surge of cash backing Axne.

By the final week of the campaign, Axne had outraised Young by nearly $2 million, and held more cash on hand, according to data from opensecrets.org.

The race was competitive throughout, polls and analyst forecasts show. Data news site FiveThirtyEight gave Axne a three-in-five chance of victory in the days leading up to the election, while RealClearPolitics called the race a toss up.

Axne, a 53-year-old first-time congressional candidate, runs a digital design firm alongside her husband, her website says. Young has held the seat since 2014.

