Democrat Cindy Axne will win the House race in Iowa's 3rd congressional district, unseating incumbent Republican Rep. David Young, NBC News projects.

Democrats were eager for midterm wins in Iowa, a swing state President Donald Trump won by 10 percentage points in the 2016 election. Young's district, however, only went to Trump by about 3 points, and has seen a late surge of cash backing Axne.

By the final week of the campaign, Axne had outraised Young by nearly $2 million, and held more cash on hand, according to data from opensecrets.org.

The race was competitive throughout, polls and analyst forecasts show. Data news site FiveThirtyEight gave Axne a three-in-five chance of victory in the days leading up to the election, while RealClearPolitics called the race a toss up.

Axne, a 53-year-old first-time congressional candidate, runs a digital design firm alongside her husband, her website says. Young has held the seat since 2014.