European lawmakers give their verdict on the US midterms

Europe News

European leaders have given a mixed reaction to the midterm vote in the United States.

Voters went to the ballot Tuesday to choose their new representatives for the House and the Senate — a critical moment to understand the future of policymaking under the presidency of Donald Trump.

The results so far showed that the Democrats will take control of the House, whereas Republicans increased their seats and control of the Senate.This could potentially bring a deadlock in U.S. politics, with one chamber blocking the other.

Here's what top European officials are saying:

  • In Germany, Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas said the outcome of the midterms would not change President Donald Trump's discourse. He argued that it's time to remeasure and realign Germany's relationship with the United States.

    BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 02: Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD)
    Adam Berry | Getty Images News | Getty Images

  • Meanwhile, the EU's Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Pierre Moscovici, appeared to take a sly dig at Trump. The Frenchman, and former finance minister, noted that Democrats had won the House of Representatives for the first time in eight years despite "Republican gerrymandering."

    "Donald Trump is right: 'tremendous success tonight,'" he said in a translated tweet.

    Member of the European Commission in charge of Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs Pierre Moscovici delivers a speech during a press conference in Brussels, Belgium on March 21, 2018.
    Dursun Aydemir | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

  • Also Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans took to Twitter, saying he had been inspired by U.S. voters, who chose hope "over fear."

    Frans Timmermans, first vice-president of the European Commission. 
    Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • In Italy, the leader of the right-wing Lega party and deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, expressed his support for Trump.

    "Congratulations to President Trump for the seats he won at the Senate and those he held in crucial states against everyone: left-wing journalists, actors, singers, directors and pseudo-intellectuals," he said.

    Matteo Salvini, Italy's deputy prime minister, looks on during a news conference with Marine Le Pen, leader of the French nationalist National Rally party, not pictured, on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. 
    Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • In Russia, the Kremlin said the results of the midterms had not brightened the prospects of Russian-U.S. relations, according to Reuters.

    The golden domes of the Kremlin's churches and cathedrals sit illuminated at dusk in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, April 9, 2018.
    Andrey Rudakov | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • In the meantime, Trump took to Twitter to thank all the world leaders for the congratulatory messages he has been receiving.

    "Received so many congratulations from so many on our Big Victory last night, including from foreign nations (friends) that were waiting me out, and hoping, on Trade Deals. Now we can all get back to work and get things done," Trump said.

    President Donald Trump exits the presidential limousine prior to departing Washington on a campaign trip at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, November 5, 2018.
    Carlos Barria | Reuters

