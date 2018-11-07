European markets seen higher as US midterm elections take center stage 

European stocks are poised for a higher open on Wednesday as results filtered in from the U.S. midterm elections.

The FTSE 100 is seen higher by 28 points at 7,068; the DAX 30 is set to open up by 61 points at 11,545; and the CAC 40 is seen up by 31 points at 5,106, according to IG.

Asian stock trading was mostly positive with investors digesting the first exit polls in the latest U.S. elections.

According to NBC news, the Democrats would win control of the House of Representatives. NBC News also projected the GOP would maintain control of the Senate. Investors will be monitoring the midterms' results to understand what the likely implications of the vote for U.S. policy are.

In the meantime, investors will also be digesting further earnings reports. Hermes, Adidas, Munich Re, ABN Amro and Persimmon are among the companies reporting this morning.

In terms of data there will be euro zone retail sales out at 10 a.m. London time.