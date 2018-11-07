The Florida Senate race — the country's most expensive contest this year and one of its most bitter — was too close to call early Wednesday with a potential recount ahead, according to NBC News projections.

Florida's Republican Gov. Rick Scott led Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson by less than half a percentage point with nearly all votes counted. The margin, if it sticks, would trigger a mandatory recount in the state.

Scott piled more than $50 million of his own money into the race. Both sides saturated the airwaves with attacks ads, treating Florida voters to one of the most rancorous races of the 2018 midterms. In their one and only debate, Scott, who is leaving the governor's office because of term limits, slammed Nelson by saying he had accomplished little during his decades in the Senate on issues ranging from the environment to immigration to Cuba relations.

Nelson pointed to his voting record, including his support for a comprehensive immigration reform bill that passed the Senate six years ago but died in the Republican-led House. He also attacked Scott's negative television ads, saying they had been found to be false by fact-checking organizations and press accounts.