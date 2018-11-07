Politics

GOP Rep. Greg Gianforte wins re-election in Montana: NBC News

Montana congressional candidate Greg Gianforte
Montana congressional candidate Greg Gianforte

Rep. Greg Gianforte will win re-election for Montana's at-large House seat, defeating Democratic challenger Kathleen Williams, NBC News projects.

Gianforte first took office in June 2017 after winning a special election for the seat.

He made national headlines right before that election when he was cited by police for assaulting Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian newspaper. Gianforte later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to community service.

President Donald Trump, speaking at a campaign event in Montana last month praised Gianforte, said, "I heard he body-slammed a reporter."

"Anybody that can do body slam, that's my kind of guy," Trump said.

