Democrat Steven Horsford beat Republican Cresent Hardy, a former congressman, for the open seat in Nevada's 4th Congressional District, according to NBC News.

Horsford will take the seat of Rep. Ruben Kihuen, a Democrat, who last year announced he wouldn't seek a second term in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him. At the time of the allegations Kihuen denied anything improper occurred.

Horsford, who previously served one term in Congress, is a small-business owner and was Nevada's first African-American state Senate majority leader. In Congress, Horsford in 2013 was a co-sponsor of H.R. 15 – a House Democratic immigration reform bill that would have funded border security and strengthened protections for "Dreamers," or young undocumented immigrants.

Nevada's 4th Congressional District includes portions of northern Clark County and southern Lyon County as well as five other counties. The district, which leans Democratic, voted for Hillary Clinton by a margin of nearly 5 points in the 2016 presidential election.