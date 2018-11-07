Passengers on flights to London's Heathrow Airport were delayed due to runway lighting problems, travelers complained on Twitter Wednesday.

One traveler @TomPodolec said his flight at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York had to return to the gate after reaching the runway.

Heathrow Airport confirmed there was "a technical issue with the lighting system for the airport's runways," and warned that flights may be canceled or delayed in the morning.

"Both arrivals and departures will be impacted this morning (hour of darkness when lights are required)," the airport said in an email to CNBC. "Because Heathrow operates at nearly 100% capacity, there is no space in the schedule to accommodate a number of delayed flights and as a result some services may need to be cancelled and passengers booked onto alternative flights."

"We are working to fix this issue as quickly as possible," it said.

"Stuck on a @britishairways plane on runway at @JFKairport," tweeted another passenger, ShaanKhan.

Heathrow Airport apologized to passengers in a tweet, asking travelers affected to check their flight status.

British Airways did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comments.

Heathrow is Europe's busiest airport, with a daily average of 213,668 passengers in 2017. The number of passengers that came through Heathrow last year came up to 78 million, according to the airport.

The airport services 81 airlines and 204 destinations in 85 countries. New York's JFK Airport is one of its most popular destinations, Heathrow's website said.