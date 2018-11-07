Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Roku, Square, Wynn Resorts and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Roku shares plummeted as much as 13 percent during after-hours trading Wednesday despite beating on its top and bottom lines. The company reported a smaller than expected loss per share of 9 cents, vs. an expected loss of 12 cents. Roku posted revenue of $173 million, vs. the $169 million expected by analysts.

However, the company missed slightly on revenue from its platform segment. Roku posted $100.1 million for the division, compared with $103.2 million forecast by StreetAccount and FactSet.

Wynn Resorts shares declined more than 12 percent in the extended session after reporting mixed third-quarter results. The hotel and casino company missed on earnings, posting a profit of $1.68 per share which was just below analyst expectations of $1.69. Wynn also warned about the performance of its Macau location on its quarterly earnings call. However, the company did beat on revenue, coming in at $1.71 billion versus an estimate of $1.66 billion.

TripAdvisor shares soared as much as 11.5 percent after-hours as the travel company posted a big beat for its quarterly earnings. The company earned 72 cents a share, beating estimates of 48 cents a share. However, it missed on revenue, coming in at $458 million while analysts predicted $469 million.

Square shares fell as much as 5 percent after-hours despite beating on its top and bottom lines. The mobile payment company earned 13 cents a share, up from estimates of 11 cents a share. It also reported $431 million in revenue, beating predictions of $414 million.

However, Square came up slightly short in its forward guidance. The company expects to earn between 12 and 13 cents, below Wall Street's expectations of 15 cents for the fourth quarter.

Take-Two Interactive shares rose 2.5 percent after the market-close as the video game company beat analysts estimates in revenue. The company reported $583 million in revenue versus $550 million expected.

Keurig Dr Pepper shares decreased by more than 4 percent despite beating on its top and bottom lines. The company beat earnings estimates of 27 cents per share, posting a profit of 30 cents a share. In revenue, the company reported $2.86 billion in revenue, beating predictions of $2.85 billion.