Trump says he hopes to work with Democrats on infrastructure, drug pricing

President Donald Trump said in a press conference Wednesday that he hopes to work together with Congressional Democrats on issues ranging from infrastructure to drug pricing.

"Hopefully we can all work together next year to continue delivering for the American people, including on economic growth, infrastructure, trade, lowering the cost of prescription drugs," Trump said.

The president's comments come on the heels of the 2018 midterm elections, which saw the Democrats take back the House of Representatives; Republicans maintained their majority in the Senate.

Infrastructure could be one of a few areas of partnership between Democrats and Republicans, with members of both parties calling for improvements to the country's aging bridges, roads and airports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.